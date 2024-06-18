Steem Price Reaches $0.19 (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $87.27 million and approximately $5.23 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Steem has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,219.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.95 or 0.00596366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.61 or 0.00111330 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00035404 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.87 or 0.00263517 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00039646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00066204 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 464,449,047 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.