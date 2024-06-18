Steven Boland Acquires 50,000 Shares of Acrow Limited (ASX:ACF) Stock

Acrow Limited (ASX:ACF – Get Free Report) insider Steven Boland purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.10 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$55,000.00 ($36,423.84).
Steven Boland also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 16th, Steven Boland bought 80,000 shares of Acrow stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.13 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of A$90,640.00 ($60,026.49).
Acrow Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.10.
Acrow Increases Dividend
Acrow Company Profile
Acrow Limited provides smart integrated construction systems across formwork, industrial services, and commercial scaffolding in Australia. It offers falsework and shoring systems; formwork systems; scaffolding systems; specialized construction systems, such as Acrow screens, jacking systems, and universal soldier systems; and hardware and consumables, which includes props, timber and ply, containment, and scaffold accessories.
