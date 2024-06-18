Steven Boland Acquires 50,000 Shares of Acrow Limited (ASX:ACF) Stock

Acrow Limited (ASX:ACF – Get Free Report) insider Steven Boland purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.10 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$55,000.00 ($36,423.84).

Steven Boland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 16th, Steven Boland bought 80,000 shares of Acrow stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.13 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of A$90,640.00 ($60,026.49).

Acrow Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Acrow Increases Dividend

Acrow Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, April 28th. This is an increase from Acrow’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. Acrow’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Acrow Limited provides smart integrated construction systems across formwork, industrial services, and commercial scaffolding in Australia. It offers falsework and shoring systems; formwork systems; scaffolding systems; specialized construction systems, such as Acrow screens, jacking systems, and universal soldier systems; and hardware and consumables, which includes props, timber and ply, containment, and scaffold accessories.

