Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 18th (AAN, AAPL, ABBV, ACN, ADUS, AYI, BYON, CELH, CMG, CPA)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, June 18th:

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $8.00 to $10.10. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $8.00 to $10.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $245.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $185.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $398.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $119.00 to $128.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $286.00 to $280.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $19.00 to $15.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its price target cut by Maxim Group from $110.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price raised by Argus from $3,668.00 to $3,888.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $160.00 to $145.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 175 ($2.22) to GBX 250 ($3.18). The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $61.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $18.50 to $17.75. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $214.00 to $250.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $19.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $36.00 to $42.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $210.00 to $204.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $94.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $72.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $75.00 to $72.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $23.00 to $26.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 300 ($3.81) to GBX 275 ($3.49). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $57.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $66.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $39.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $38.00 to $64.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $130.00 to $170.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $700.00 to $750.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $530.00 to $500.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $483.00 to $518.00.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $140.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $155.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price boosted by Argus from $145.00 to $159.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $3.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $3.50 to $1.20. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $11.00 to $5.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $9.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $225.00 to $195.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $415.00 to $370.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $26.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $24.00 to $26.00. CIBC currently has an outperformer rating on the stock.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $63.00 to $75.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $82.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $130.00 to $170.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $68.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $26.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $3.25 to $3.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $420.00 to $460.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $40.00 to $42.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $27.00 to $28.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $18.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

