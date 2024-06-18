StockNews.com Downgrades Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $195.13.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $149.93 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $105.24 and a 12-month high of $214.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.47 and its 200-day moving average is $176.37.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In related news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tactive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,377,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,794,000 after acquiring an additional 10,551 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 762.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,632,000 after buying an additional 45,069 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 48,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,178,000 after buying an additional 31,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

