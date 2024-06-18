StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avangrid (NYSE:AGR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AGR. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a sell rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avangrid in a report on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Avangrid stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.21 and a 200-day moving average of $34.03.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.19%.

Institutional Trading of Avangrid

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Avangrid by 3.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 31.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 13,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 163.9% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 2.1% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 26,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

