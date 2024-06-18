StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Friday, April 12th.
MEI Pharma Price Performance
MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.01. MEI Pharma had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 48.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MEI Pharma stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.09% of MEI Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 52.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MEI Pharma Company Profile
MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
