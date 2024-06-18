StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Surmodics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surmodics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $41.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.87. The company has a market cap of $597.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 1.17. Surmodics has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $42.36.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $31.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.79 million. Surmodics had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Surmodics will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Surmodics by 14.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 13.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 7.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Surmodics in the first quarter worth about $223,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

