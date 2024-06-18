StockNews.com Upgrades Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) to Hold

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.14.

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

MBUU traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $36.28. The company had a trading volume of 149,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,649. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.72. The stock has a market cap of $741.56 million, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.00 and its 200 day moving average is $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Malibu Boats had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $203.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.83 million. As a group, analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Malibu Boats

In related news, Director Mark W. Lanigan acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.43 per share, with a total value of $668,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,692.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malibu Boats

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth $84,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth $142,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

