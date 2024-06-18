Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 2.7% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 918.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,710,000 after purchasing an additional 47,095 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,950,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $485.03. 24,219,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,604,602. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $486.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $446.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $431.15.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.