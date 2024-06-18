Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,205 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.94.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.66. 4,660,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,019,379. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.12. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $82.59.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.