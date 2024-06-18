Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Sells 20,768 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,768 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 12,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter.

BATS GOVT traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.74. 3,685,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.0594 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

