Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Short Interest Down 8.7% in May

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the May 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNDL. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $678,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 194,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC raised its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 319,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,554 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 4th quarter worth $385,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 1,464.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 172,112 shares in the last quarter.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Performance

HNDL stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,095. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $21.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.69.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Dividend Announcement

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.1224 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

