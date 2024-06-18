Stratis (STRAX) Trading Down 30.9% This Week

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.0429 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $95,148.00 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Stratis

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

