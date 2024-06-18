Strong Price Down 8.7% This Week (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. In the last week, Strong has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Strong has a market capitalization of $465,837.21 and $26,951.13 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong token can currently be bought for $3.37 or 0.00005227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Strong Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio.

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.

Strong Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

