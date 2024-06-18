Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE:SRFM) Short Interest Up 19.2% in May

Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the May 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surf Air Mobility

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRFM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Surf Air Mobility during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Surf Air Mobility during the third quarter worth about $1,846,000. Palantir Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Surf Air Mobility during the third quarter worth about $3,294,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Surf Air Mobility during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Surf Air Mobility by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 36,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 15,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SRFM. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down from $2.50) on shares of Surf Air Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Surf Air Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $0.40 price target (down from $3.62) on shares of Surf Air Mobility in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Surf Air Mobility Price Performance

SRFM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.30. 546,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,534. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05. Surf Air Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $30.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.28 million. Research analysts predict that Surf Air Mobility will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Surf Air Mobility

Surf Air Mobility Inc operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. The company offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties. Surf Air Mobility Inc is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

