Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Swiftmerge Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $562,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,064,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,349,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $6,049,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Stock Performance

IVCP stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.96. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,773. Swiftmerge Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85. The company has a market cap of $74.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.29 and a beta of 0.02.

About Swiftmerge Acquisition

Swiftmerge Acquisition ( NASDAQ:IVCP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

