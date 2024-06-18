Swipe Hits One Day Trading Volume of $10.12 Million (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Swipe has a market capitalization of $140.62 million and approximately $10.12 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swipe has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe’s launch date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 607,556,915 coins and its circulating supply is 607,554,956 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

