Symmetry Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at $27,576,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,884 shares of company stock valued at $22,052,985. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.07.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 1.6 %

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.48. 1,293,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,575,814. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $157.58. The firm has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

