Symmetry Partners LLC Decreases Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 535,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,397 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF makes up about 1.0% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC owned 8.12% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF worth $13,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,190,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,595,000. Walden Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,425,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,249,000. Finally, Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,283,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DEHP traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,217. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19. The company has a market capitalization of $190.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.51.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

