Symmetry Partners LLC Has $17.75 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 311,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,803 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 1.4% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $17,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $84,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000.

Shares of DFUS traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $59.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.39 and a twelve month high of $59.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.58 and a 200-day moving average of $54.62.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

