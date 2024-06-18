Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $247,000 in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 153.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Allegion in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $267,624.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,343.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Performance

NYSE ALLE traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $116.61. 881,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.84. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $136.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $893.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Allegion

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.