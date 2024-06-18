Symmetry Partners LLC Reduces Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,086,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,990 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises 3.5% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Symmetry Partners LLC owned 0.43% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $44,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFUV. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.92. 199,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,287. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $40.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.53 and a 200 day moving average of $38.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.