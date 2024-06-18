Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 555,057 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 79.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555,057 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,555,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409,362 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 40,368,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,977,000 after purchasing an additional 994,515 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,511,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808,548 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,197,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,083,000 after purchasing an additional 73,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 8,920,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,733,000 after purchasing an additional 51,437 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAC stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,287,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,575. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average of $30.45. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $32.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

