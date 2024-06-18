Symmetry Partners LLC Takes Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $558,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $694,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.76. 1,083,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,396. The company has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.60. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $70.19 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.15.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ACGL shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

