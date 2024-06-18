TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.28.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TAL Education Group
TAL Education Group Stock Performance
TAL opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1,098.40 and a beta of 0.06. TAL Education Group has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $15.52.
TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $429.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.03 million. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TAL Education Group Company Profile
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
