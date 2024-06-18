TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TAL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 1,375.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 668.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 10,698 shares during the period. 37.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1,098.40 and a beta of 0.06. TAL Education Group has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $15.52.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $429.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.03 million. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.