Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Trading 6.3% Higher

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.05 and last traded at $11.03. Approximately 965,443 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,952,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Talos Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Talos Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.57 and a beta of 1.92.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $429.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 200,000 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $2,296,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,272,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,412,937.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Talos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 375,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

