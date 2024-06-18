Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Tantech Stock Performance
Shares of TANH stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. Tantech has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $3.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $0.86.
About Tantech
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tantech
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.