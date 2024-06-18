TerraClassicUSD Market Capitalization Achieves $104.20 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $104.20 million and approximately $43.71 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00040322 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00007352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00012449 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00009932 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000690 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,959,702,226 coins and its circulating supply is 6,151,375,543 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

