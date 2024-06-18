The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSTF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,382,900 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the May 15th total of 1,520,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,761,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Cannabist Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CBSTF opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. Cannabist has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Cannabist from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th.
About Cannabist
The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc engages in the cultivation, development, production, home delivery, and dispensary of cannabis products in the United States and internationally. The company provides flower, concentrates, edibles, and/or accesories, and medicinal cannabinoid capsules and tablets, as well as confections, chocolate, drink mixes, condiments, kief, shatter, and wax/crumble, under the Seed & Strain, Classix, and Triple Seven brand names.
