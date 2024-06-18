The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Major Shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. Sells 99,642 Shares

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 99,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $3,586,115.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,024,063 shares in the company, valued at $432,746,027.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $4,631,632.39.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 64,263 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $2,585,300.49.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 0.7 %

CG stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $39.56. 3,865,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,252,230. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.78.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently -78.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CG shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $267,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 29.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 28.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $109,122,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

