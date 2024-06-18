The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,892 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $9,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 102,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,277,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,896,840.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

HIG traded up $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.40. The stock had a trading volume of 260,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.82 and a twelve month high of $103.64.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.24.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

