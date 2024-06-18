The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,514 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,087 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 98,887 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,327,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 53.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $232,473,000 after buying an additional 915,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,003 shares of company stock valued at $7,040,541. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $110.26. 4,868,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,499,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.56 and its 200-day moving average is $96.97. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.15 and a fifty-two week high of $110.71.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price target on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.37.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

