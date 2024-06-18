Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Director Peter J. Thomson Purchases 81 Shares

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) Director Peter J. Thomson bought 81 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$166.98 per share, with a total value of C$13,525.38.

TSE TRI traded down C$1.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$228.49. The stock had a trading volume of 680,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,966. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$224.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$210.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of C$163.01 and a 52-week high of C$242.92.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.27 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.50 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 20.18%. Equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 5.0831533 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$217.00 to C$219.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$183.33.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

