Threshold (T) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $224.28 Million

Threshold (T) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 18th. Threshold has a total market cap of $224.28 million and $14.43 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Threshold has traded down 23.1% against the dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0224 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008842 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65,041.39 or 0.99951633 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00012169 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005197 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000778 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.66 or 0.00080921 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About Threshold

T is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,713,812,640.487762 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02255976 USD and is down -11.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $13,800,842.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

