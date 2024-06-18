Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 6,515 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 147% compared to the typical volume of 2,638 call options.

Shares of AGI stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $15.38. 310,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,446,194. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average is $14.03. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $17.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $271.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 14.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,764,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,502,000 after purchasing an additional 175,117 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $461,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 29,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 103.0% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 330,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 167,794 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.75 to $27.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.15.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

