Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,147 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 10,678 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up about 1.1% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $22,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 53,976 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $549,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,887,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

UBER traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.33. 9,502,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,738,629. The company has a market cap of $146.96 billion, a PE ratio of 112.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

