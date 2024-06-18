UBS Group Boosts Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target to $170.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.85.

TER stock traded up $5.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,399. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.82. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $152.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.24, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,754.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,763. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at about $427,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 11,782 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Teradyne by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 37,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,226,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

