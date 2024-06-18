Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Down 3.7%

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.29 and last traded at $38.33. Approximately 167,193 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 789,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RARE shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.71.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.60.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.31). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 425.63% and a negative net margin of 138.58%. The firm had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $441,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,145. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $441,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,145. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $71,390.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at $297,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,685 shares of company stock valued at $518,923 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 214,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 25,144 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 221,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after buying an additional 38,859 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,143,000 after buying an additional 19,487 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 19,673 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

