uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Insider Sells $23,809.38 in Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) insider Jeannette Potts sold 4,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $23,809.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,258.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
uniQure Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ QURE traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.69. 607,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,264. The company has a market cap of $227.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.39. uniQure has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $19.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.62.
uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.05). uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,562.22% and a negative return on equity of 121.60%. The company had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 million. Research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 469,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 311,768 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P boosted its stake in uniQure by 16.6% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 227,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 53,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 133.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 613,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 350,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in uniQure by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,072,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 109,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.
About uniQure
uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than uniQure
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.