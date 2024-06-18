uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Insider Sells $23,809.38 in Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) insider Jeannette Potts sold 4,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $23,809.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,258.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

uniQure Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QURE traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.69. 607,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,264. The company has a market cap of $227.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.39. uniQure has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $19.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.62.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.05). uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,562.22% and a negative return on equity of 121.60%. The company had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 million. Research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QURE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on uniQure from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Get Our Latest Report on QURE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 469,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 311,768 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P boosted its stake in uniQure by 16.6% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 227,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 53,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 133.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 613,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 350,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in uniQure by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,072,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 109,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

(Get Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.