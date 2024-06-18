Uniswap Price Up 1% Over Last Week (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $10.42 or 0.00015892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded up 1% against the dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $6.25 billion and $264.40 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.86 or 0.00115695 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00008748 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000148 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000017 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,957,295 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 599,957,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 11.35891463 USD and is up 7.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1045 active market(s) with $348,047,511.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

