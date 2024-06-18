United States Steel (NYSE:X) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

X has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on United States Steel

United States Steel Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 2.00. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.32.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that United States Steel will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in X. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in United States Steel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United States Steel by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in United States Steel by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Steel

(Get Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.