UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Shares Down 0.4%

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $487.00 and last traded at $487.38. 473,410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,108,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $489.23.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. HSBC raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.74.

The company has a market capitalization of $444.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $494.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $505.48.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15,485.0% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 147,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $74,492,000 after buying an additional 146,798 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

