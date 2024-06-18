Uranium Participation (TSE:U) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Uranium Participation Co. (TSE:U – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$5.09 and last traded at C$5.11. Approximately 1,332,523 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 738,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.29.
Uranium Participation Stock Down 3.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$768.65 million and a PE ratio of -4.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.11.
About Uranium Participation
Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Uranium Participation
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Participation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Participation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.