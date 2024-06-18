VanderPol Investments L.L.C. Invests $310,000 in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

VanderPol Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BNDW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,944,000 after acquiring an additional 117,832 shares during the period. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 387.9% during the 4th quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 56,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 44,916 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,874,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,888,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,888,000.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDW stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.25. 75,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,882. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.25. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $70.36.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1719 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

