VanderPol Investments L.L.C. Invests $89,000 in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

VanderPol Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEF. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica during the third quarter worth $245,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 28.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 79,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 17,761 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica during the third quarter worth $50,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Telefónica by 37.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 211,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 57,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Telefónica by 14.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica Stock Performance

Shares of Telefónica stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.36. The stock had a trading volume of 525,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,770. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $4.80.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. Telefónica had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefónica Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.1628 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is presently -150.00%.

Telefónica Profile

(Free Report)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.