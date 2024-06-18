VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Purchased by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises about 1.0% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Cadence Bank increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

SMH traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $276.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,100,263. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.10 and a fifty-two week high of $276.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.74.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.