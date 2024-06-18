Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Hits New 1-Year High at $247.90

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $247.90 and last traded at $247.53, with a volume of 43631 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $247.26.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VONE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 154.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

