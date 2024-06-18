Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $28,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BNDX. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $48.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,212,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,459. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.94. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.0959 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

