Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Symmetry Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,091 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.9% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $24,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $162.04. 2,399,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,820. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.81. The firm has a market cap of $115.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.26.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.