Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Cut to $197.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $203.00 to $197.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $227.95.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $179.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.54 and a 200 day moving average of $204.82. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $162.72 and a 52 week high of $236.90.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,192,363 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 206,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 50,868 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 703.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,654 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 163,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,730,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

